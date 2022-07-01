Sushmita Sen says God saved her from marriage, reveals 'only reason I never got married is...'

Sushmita Sen/File photo

In a recent interview, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen revealed the real reason why she's still single. Talking about how she came very close to getting married thrice, Sushmita spoke about the 'interesting men' in her life and how God saved her every time she was about to get married.

In a candid chat with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, Sushmita while making it clear that her daughters were never the reason behind her relationships failing or she not being able to marry, said that it was the men who came in her life who were a 'let down'.

Elaborating on the thumb rule she follows for her relationships since she has two daughters who are her priority, Sushmita said, "Once I became a mother and Renee happened, forget Alisah, when Renee happened, there was no man thereafter, who came into my life and didn't know my priority was her. There was no two ways about it. So, it wasn't like, 'I love you baby and I’ll do anything for you', because I wasn't that age, one. And two, I wasn't giving false hopes anywhere. This was it. My daughter is very, very important to me, till a certain age, because she needs me. Now, I don't expect anybody to come and share the responsibility with me, but never try and ask me to step away from it."

She then went on to add while speaking about the reason why she never got married, and said, "Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is because they were a let down. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, never made a face. They have given everybody equal measure of love and respect. It's the most beautiful thing to watch."

Sushmita further added that it was God who saved her from marrying all three times while disclosing that there were disasters that followed in the men's personal lives. Feeling fortunate to have not gotten married to those men, Sushmita said that she believes that God protects her also because God protects her two daughters and does not allow her to get into "messy affairs."

Sushmita Sen created history when she became Miss Universe in 1994. Soon after, she entered the film industry. She was last seen in the second season of the hit web series Aarya which she headlined after a brief sabbatical.