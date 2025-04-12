This comes just one day after Rajeev Sen challenged the genuineness of Charu Asopa’s claims about financial struggles. He was quoted as saying, "She could afford a cruise trip with her brother and his wife, which is pretty expensive, and she paid for everyone’s ticket."

Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law, Charu Asopa, recently left Mumbai to settle down in her hometown, owing to a financial crunch. Charu Asopa, who was earlier married to Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen's brother, has now hit back at her former husband for questioning her monetary crunch. Taking to her Instagram stories, Charu Asopa took a dig at him and slammed him for his recent remarks in an interview. Charu Asopa, sharing an article, wrote, "Wow, that’s beautiful. Whatever I do is always drama for this man." This comes just one day after Rajeev Sen challenged the genuineness of Charu Asopa’s claims about financial struggles. Hindustan Times quoted him as saying, "She could afford a cruise trip with her brother and his wife, which is pretty expensive, and she paid for everyone’s ticket. Where does this financial struggle come into play?"

Rajeev Sen, in his interview, also alleged that Charu Asopa left Mumbai with their daughter because she had been exploring real estate in her hometown, Bikaner. "She’s looking to buy a house in Bikaner—or maybe already has—which takes serious money. Even with a loan, buying property isn’t cheap. Plus, if she’s managing cruises and her regular shopping, as seen in her daily vlogs, it clearly shows she’s not struggling financially. Anyone truly under financial stress wouldn’t even dream of buying property," he said.

Earlier, in an interview with the same publication, Charu Asopa spoke about her decision to move out of Mumbai and said, "Living in Mumbai is not easy; it costs money. For me, the monthly living cost came up to Rs 1 lakh -1.5 lakh, including the rent and everything, which was not easy. Furthermore, I would rather not leave Ziana alone with a nanny when I am shooting in Naigaon (Mumbai). It used to get extremely difficult. Moving back home and starting my own thing was completely planned; it wasn’t a rushed decision."

For the unversed, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married in 2019 and became parents to a baby girl named Zianna in 2021. The couple got divorced in 2023.

