Sushmita Sen's photo with new boyfriend Lalit Modi, his late wife Minal Modi goes viral

On Thursday, businessman Lalit Modi shocked everyone when he announced his relationship with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. He took to social media and dropped a series of photos with his girlfriend Sushmita Sena and confirmed that they are dating.

Interestingly, the first photo also features his late wife Minal Modi who died due to cancer at the age of 64 in the year 2018. She can be seen sitting between Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen.

Take a look:

In 2018, Lalit Modi took to social media and penned an emotional note after his wife died. He wrote, "1/2 My Love My Life My Soulmate. You are finally at Peace and I am sure you will be watching over us. You have been my life and my journey and now I must continue as promised to you in ensuring our children are protected and nurtured and loved and I know you will always be there."

Earlier, In a candid chat with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, Sushmita while making it clear that her daughters were never the reason behind her relationships failing or her not being able to marry, said that it was the men who came in her life who were a 'let down'.

Elaborating on the thumb rule she follows for her relationships since she has two daughters who are her priority, Sushmita said, "Once I became a mother and Renee happened, forget Alisah, when Renee happened, there was no man thereafter, who came into my life and didn't know my priority was her. There was no two ways about it. So, it wasn't like, 'I love you baby and I’ll do anything for you', because I wasn't that age, one. And two, I wasn't giving false hopes anywhere. This was it. My daughter is very, very important to me, till a certain age, because she needs me. Now, I don't expect anybody to come and share the responsibility with me, but never try and ask me to step away from it."

She then went on to add while speaking about the reason why she never got married, and said, "Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is because they were a let down. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, never made a face. They have given everybody equal measure of love and respect. It's the most beautiful thing to watch."