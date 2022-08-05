Sushmita Sen's latest pic has a fan in Charu Asopa, have you read the caption yet?

Credit: Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, on Thursday, took to Instagram and dropped her sexy photos from her Sardinia vacation. Sharing the photos, the actress penned a strong message on Instagram.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing on a yacht, wearing a leopard print Kaftan. While dropping her photos, the actress wrote, “The woman's got an attitude!!! Yeahhhh, a really good one!!! #strikeapose #clickclick I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly.” Charu Asopa, Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Asopa’s estranged wife, dropped heart under the post.

Take a look:

A few days ago, media reports stating that Sushmita has unfollowed her brother Rajeev amid his separation from his wife Charu, went viral. After this, Rajeev cleared that his sister never followed him on Instagram, but she follows him on Twitter. Meanwhile, while speaking to The Times of India, Charu stated that Sushmita is a ‘wonderful actor and an even better human being’. Charu also thanked the actress for being ‘extremely welcoming’ towards her. She mentioned that she will always cherish their bond for the rest of her life.

Charu Asopa in her recent vlog revealed that she is divorcing her husband Rajeev Sen for the better future of their daughter Ziana. She also said that people think her decision to divorce Rajeev is wrong, but she is taking the step after a lot of thought.

"I know people have a lot of questions about me, have doubts about me. Many are thinking I am wrong but I want to say that I am taking this decision after thinking about it for a long time. Mein kisi jaldbaazi mein ya emotional hoke yeh decision nahi le rahi hun apne poore hosh o awaz mein yeh faisla le rahi hun (I am not taking the decision in a hurry or emotionally. I am taking it consciously). It is not for me, it is for Ziana," Charu shared.

She ended her vlog by saying, "I am sure you’d understand me and continue to support me. ‘Mein bas yeh kahungi ki jo afsana anjaam tak lana na ho mumkin use ek khoobsurat mod dekar chodhna achha hai’ (I just want to say that what cannot reach its destination should be left at a beautiful turn)."

On the personal front, IPL founder and former chairman of the sporting league Lalit Modi confirmed on the evening of Thursday, July 14, that he is dating former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. His announcement took everyone by surprise when he shared romantic photos of the couple from their recent Maldives and Sardinia vacation.