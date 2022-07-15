Search icon
Sushmita Sen's father Shubeer Sen reacts to her relationship with Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen's father, retired Air Force officer Shubeer Sen, said he is not aware of any developments in the situation

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 08:59 PM IST

Sushmita Sen's father Shubeer Sen reacts to her relationship with Lalit Modi
File Photo

Sushmita Sen gained notoriety after Lalit Modi referred to her in amorous images as his "better half." The actor's father, retired Air Force officer Shubeer Sen, said he is not aware of any developments in the situation, despite Sushmita and Lalit later clarifying that they had not yet tied the knot.

Reacting to the news, Shubeer told ABP Ananda, according to Hindustan Times,  on Thursday night, “I don’t know anything about this. I spoke with my daughter in the morning but she didn’t say anything. I saw the tweet for the first time when you mentioned it to me. I don’t know what should I say when I don’t know about it.”

