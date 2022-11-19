Sushmita Sen's ex Rohman Shawl reacts to actress turning 47 years old, drops unseen photo

Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen turned 47 on Saturday, and her sister-in-law Charu Asopa, ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and daughter Renee Sen gave her good wishes. Renee uploaded a snapshot of Sushmita to Instagram.

Rohman Shawl posted a monochrome photo of Sushmita. He wrote, "47 (red heart emoji)."

Charu Asopa wrote, “Happy birthday to the most amazing person I know. Happy birthday to the woman who taught me hard work, honesty, and generosity. Thank you for always offering me grace. You’re truly the best. Love you didi.”

In addition to the message, Charu also posted pictures of herself and her daughter Ziana receiving hugs from Sush as she hopped atop a couch.

Sushmita took to Instagram and penned a special post, hinting at something big is coming her way."47 finally!!! A number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now!!! The most incredible year is on its way....I’ve known it a long time...and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival!!! #duggadugga.I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #birthdaygirl#19thnovember #scorpio #yassssssss," she wrote.

Sushmita’s connection with 47 number has left many fans curious."Are you getting married this year?" a social media user asked. "What do you mean by a number that has consistenly followed me for 13 years?" another one commented.

When Sushmita won the prestigious Miss Universe crown, she was only 18 years old. After winning Miss Universe, Sushmita entered the cinema industry a few years later. She appeared in movies like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Biwi No. 1, Main Hoon Na, and Dastak. In 2015, she took a hiatus from Bollywood. In 2020, she made her debut on a digital streaming platform with Aarya, and since then, she has continued to dazzle viewers with her acting prowess on OTT.

(Inputs from ANI)