Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl says he can't afford diamond she wants: 'Meri aukaat nahi...'

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen may have parted ways romantically, but their bond still seems strong. In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Rohman opened up about the kind of gifts Sushmita likes—and why he hasn’t been able to give her one special thing yet.

When asked if he ever gifted her a diamond, Rohman smiled and said, “Jis hisab ke unko diamond pasand hai, abhi meri aukaat nahi itna bada kharidne ki... jis din uss layak banunga, Insha Allah zaroor.” (“The kind of diamonds she likes, I can’t afford such a big one yet. But the day I’m capable, I’ll definitely buy it.”)

He then revealed her taste in diamonds is as grand as her personality—she likes a 22-carat diamond! He said, “Woh kamane ke liye bahot waqt hai, but Inshallah jaldi.” (It’ll take time to earn enough for that, but hopefully soon.)

Sushmita and Rohman broke up in 2021. Back then, Sushmita had shared a heartfelt post on Instagram with the message, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!”

Since then, the two have continued to be spotted together, sparking speculation about a possible patch-up. While fans keep guessing, neither of them has confirmed anything about their current status.

Meanwhile, Rohman has started making his mark in films. He made his acting debut with the Tamil movie Amaran, where he played a villain. His performance got a positive response from audiences.