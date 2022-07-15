Search icon
Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl reacts to her relationship with Lalit Modi

Rohman Shawl, the ex-boyfriend of the former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen, reacted to her relationship news with Lalit Modi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 05:52 PM IST

File Photo

Only a few hours after Lalit Modi tweeted pictures of them together and referred to Sushmita Sen as his "better half," Rohman Shawl, the ex-boyfriend of the former Miss Universe and actor, reacted to the relationship news.

Reacting to the news of Lalit dating Sushmita, Rohman told Pinkvilla, “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!”

Last year, Sushmita and Rohman Shawl ended their relationship. In 2018, they started dating soon after he sent her a direct Instagram message, which the actor said she had unintentionally opened. They remain close because Rohman and her family, which includes her daughters Alisah Sen and Renee Sen, get along well.
 

After Business tycoon, Lalit Kumar Modi's Twitter post sparked belief among netizens of Modi and former miss universe Sushmita Sen's marriage. Modi took to Twitter again to clarify that the duo is just dating and are not yet married. He also hints at a marriage possibility in the near future with the renowned Bollywood actress. 

In the first tweet, Lalit Modi wrote-- "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

The tweet immediately caught the attention of the internet world and as netizens started wishing the couple believing they are married, Lalit Modi posted another tweet to clarify that the actress and he are just dating as of now and are not married yet. 

For the unversed, Modi also chaired the Champions League from 2008-10. He was the Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI during 2005–10. He has also served as the President of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (2005–09 and 2014–15), and as the Vice President of the Punjab Cricket Association.

Modi started his carrier with Modi Entertainment Networks, MEN which he established in 1993 using funds from the family trust. The company later collaborated with Walt Disney Pictures, to broadcast some of Disney's content in India, including Fashion TV.

 

