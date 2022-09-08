Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee wins internet after hugging nanny of Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana

Renee Sen

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen has won netizens over her simple yet gracious gesture. Sushmita's older daughter turned 23 on September 4, and actress' sister-in-law Charu Asopa arrived at her place with her daughter Ziana to celebrate Renee's birthday.

Charu uploaded her vlog of the whole celebration titled Happy bday Renee to YouTube. In the video, at first, we get to see Ziana and Rajeev's masti. Later Charu arrived at Sen's home with Ziana and her nanny. As soon as Charu arrived, she wished the birthday girl, and the latter looked lovely in Sushmita's outfit. Renee gracefully welcomed Charu and hugged the actress. Then, Ziana's nanny got up with Ziana to wish her, with a handshake. Renee shook hands and then hugged her as well. This gesture won netizens, and they're going gaga over it.

Watch the vlog here

Netizens have noticed that Renee has no air, and she welcomed Ziana's nanny with the same warmth and generosity. A netizen wrote, "Sush your kids are amazing. Love you guys, the way she said love you to Charu and hugged the caretaker shows how humble and loving family you guys belong to. Happy Birthday Renee, you are the luckiest." Many netizens noted that Sush has been a great mother, and taught great values to Renee. "So happy to the family together. Great to see Renee hugging the househelp. Shows the amazing upbringing," wrote a netizen. Another user wrote, "The way Renee hugged ziana’s caretaker shows her upbringing..very humble ..Just like sush… I love your vlog which includes your whole family."

Even Sushmita Sen celebrated Renee's birthday and shared her happiness about it on her social media. Sush shared a carousel post of Renee and stated, "On 4th September my #firstlove @reneesen47 celebrated her 23rd birthday!! #timeflies. From dinner with family to dancing the night away with all of Renee’s awesome friends…the beautiful birthday girl rocked all our worlds like only SHE can!"

Here's Sushmita's post

Sushmita continued, "Here’s to you Shona @reneesen47. To your health & happiness always!!! Alisah & I remain forever yours!! #duggadugga.I love you guys!"