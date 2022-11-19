Search icon
Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee pens emotional note for mom as she turns 47, writes 'whatever you touch turns..'

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen has nothing but love for her mother, as evidenced by her most recent Instagram post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 08:50 AM IST

Renee Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen has nothing but love for her mother, as evidenced by her most recent Instagram post. She wrote a lengthy note on Instagram and made fans go ‘aww’ 

She wrote, “Happpyyyy birthday to my Lifeline. As you enter the best phase of your life, I just wanted to say thank you... You have the biggest and most forgiving heart... to be your daughter is God's greatest blessing...You have created a legacy that is unmatched and I am so lucky I am witness to that everyday... whatever you touch turns to gold and that is because you do everything with so much love, dedication and hardwork... you are an institution in acting... you emote with so much honesty and that is a reflection of how you have always lead your life... thank you for raising me to have a heart that is filled with gratitude, courage and kindness... thank you for knowing my worth and reminding me of what I'm capable of whenever I feel any sense of doubt.” 
 
She added, “There is no one else I would want to practice my auditions with, travel the world with, workout with... Home is wherever you are... 

Thank you for keeping me grounded... As I'm getting older I realise why you said the things you did and for showing me how discipline and consistency will always make me one step closer to me achieving my dream... most importantly, thank you for making Alisah and I strong, independent women who live life on their own terms!I love you infinity Maa!!! Welcome to your 47th!!! Hapyyyyy birthday Mommy!!!!.” 

Sushmita Sen too took to Instagram and replied to the post and wrote, “I love you Shona Maa!!! It’s Always been my privilege!!! I thank God for you both!!!” 

She also shared a selfie on Instagram at midnight. 

Also read: Sushmita Sen asked Charu Asopa to 'prioritise her happiness' amid separation with Rajeev Sen

The actress captioned it, “47 finally!!! A number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now!!! The most incredible year is on its way….I’ve known it a long time…and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival!!! #duggadugga” 

