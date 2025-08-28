Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah Sen turned 16, Aarya actress pens heartfelt note on daughter's achievements: 'There’s so much more to come!'

Sushmita Sen's younger daughter, Alisah Sen, turned 16, and proud mama shared their happy memories with a heartfelt note.

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has celebrated her daughter Alisah’s 16th birthday, and penned a heartfelt note, praising her achievements, kind heart, and new role as school captain. On her Instagram, Sushmita shared 19 images featuring her along with the birthday girl and her elder daughter, Renee. The carousel post has moments from their holidays and celebrations. Sushmita shared the post with the caption, “Happpyyyyyy 16th Birthday Shona @alisahsen47 The Sweetest Sixteen I know….and no, I am not biased!!! Just a very Proud Maa of a beautiful soul, with the kindest heart & the most loving presence!!!”

The Biwi No. 1 actress proudly penned down Alisah’s achievements in her awe. “I witness in awe all of your achievements …knowing there’s so much more to come!!! What a magical year awaits you, my shona Maa! May God always shower you with the choicest of blessings…May your destiny be as graceful as you!” she wrote. Sen concluded, “We begin Sixteen as #schoolcaptain #yeahhhhh way to go Munchkin!!! #partytime @reneesen47 @alisahsen47 I LOVE YOU! #duggadugga #maa.”

About Renee and Alisah Sen

Sushmita became the mother of two adopted daughters. At first, she adopted Renee at the age of 24 in 2000. Her second daughter, Alisah, joined the family in 2010. The 49-year-old actress is single and is committed to the upbringing of her daughters

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya 3, an Indian adaptation of the Dutch drama series Penoza. For the unversed, the 49-year-old actress made her acting debut playing a fictionalised version of herself in the 1996 thriller Dastak. She was then seen in films such as Biwi No.1, Sirf Tum, Filhaal, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?. After a brief break from the big screen, Sen made a successful comeback in OTT with series Aarya and Taali.