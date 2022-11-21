Search icon
Sushmita Sen's cryptic post on her 47th birthday grabs eyeballs, says 'i've known it a long time..'

Sushmita Sen, the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title in 1994, turned 47 on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen, the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title in 1994, turned 47 on Saturday. Marking her special day, Sushmita took to Instagram and penned a special post, hinting at something big is coming her way. 

"47 finally!!! A number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now!!! The most incredible year is on its way....I’ve known it a long time...and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival!!! #duggadugga.I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #birthdaygirl#19thnovember #scorpio #yassssssss," she wrote. 

Sushmita’s connection with 47 number has left many fans curious. "Are you getting married this year?" a social media user asked. "What do you mean by ‘a number that has consistenly followed me for 13 years’?" another one commented.Many users chimed in the comment section to wish the Aarya star a happy birthday. 

"Many many happy returns of the day Ma’am! Hope you always remain this amazing, kind, sweet and prettiest.....forever n ever!! Sooo much love," a fan commented. "The first Miss Universe, I have loved and adored, who I believe is elegance apart !! You have just grown better with every passing yr. A very happy birthday to you Sushmita, may you have a great, fantastic, adorable, crazy with fun moments with family and friends in the year ahead... oh and I forgot to mention I love you," another one wrote. Sushmita was only 18 when she won the coveted title of Miss Universe.  

Also read: Amid divorce news with Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa wishes 'didi' Sushmita Sen on 47th birthday

Few years after winning Miss Universe, Sushmita ventured into movies. She starred in films like Dastak, Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. She took a break from Bollywood in 2015. She made her digital streaming debut with Aarya in 2020 and since then she has been consistently wowing the audience with her acting skills on OTT. In 2021, she was starred in the second season of Aarya. And now she is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled Taali. 

