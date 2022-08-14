Lalit Modi shares 'accurate' news piece on Sushmita Sen 'being silent' about their relationship

Sushmita Sen- Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi have been under netizens' scrutiny since the latter announced their relationship in July. Now, the former IPL chairman has shared an opinion piece that analyses their relationship and even addressed the discontent netizens have with the duo. Lalit shared a few screenshots from a news story article published about him titled 'Lalit Modi Misunderstood Victim.'

Lalit called the story as "a very accurate piece of #journalism after a long time." The story highlighted how Lalit and Sushmita were targeted. How netizens called him 'old enough' for Sushmita, and tagged the actress as a 'gold digger.' A part of the story read, “People cut loose and started questioning Lalit Modi's lifestyle by creating memes and reels, further tagging him as an ‘Old man, not fit for former Miss Universe.' While some netizens are also questioning why only Lalit made his relationship official, while Sushmita is mum about it. It's a clear case of reverse sexism and racial comment?” The piece also cited how Kareena Kapoor was trolled for marrying an older Saif Ali Khan, and she was also named a ‘gold digger’ by the trolls.

Business tycoon and IPL founder Lalit Modi made a surprising revelation on the evening of Thursday, July 14, that he is dating former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen as he shared romantic photos with the Aarya actress on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, he wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one that by God's grace will happen. I just announced that we are together". Amid their dating confirmation, an old Twitter exchange from 2013 between the two lovebirds is now going viral across the internet in which Lalit Modi is talking about promises and asking Sushmita Sen to reply to his SMS.