Sushmita Sen's beau Lalit Modi calls her 'hot' after actress shares monokini video from Sardinia vacay

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi have become one of the most-talked-about couples from Bolly town. Since their made their relationship official, their social media have been kept under close watch, and their activities have been observed closely. Recently, Sushmita shared a video from her recent vacation to Sardinia.

In this video, Sushmita is seen looking desirable in a white skirt on top of a black monokini. Sushmita channelised her inner-mermaid and captioned the moment by saying, "Align, pause, breathe…let go!!!... A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea! Beautifully captured @itsalways. Where life has depth…I am all in!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Here's the video

As soon as Sushmita dropped the video, several netizens commented on her post. But the comment that caught our attention was about her beau Lalit Modi. The businessman commented, "looking hot in sardinia (smiley and kiss emoji)" "Just like a beautiful mermaid," wrote another user. A netizen added, "Love the video and the caption."

Last week, dropped her sexy photos from her Sardinia vacation. Sharing the photos, the actress penned a strong message on Instagram. In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing on a yacht, wearing a leopard print Kaftan. While dropping her photos, the actress wrote, “The woman's got an attitude!!! Yeahhhh, a really good one!!! #strikeapose #clickclick I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly.” Charu Asopa, Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Asopa’s estranged wife, dropped heart under the post.

Sushmita Sen has become the new target of netizens. Since she has accepted her relationship with IPL founder Lalit Modi on the public platform, she is getting heavily scrutinised for everything. Recently, Biwi No 1 star posted her photo on Twitter with the caption, "I love you guys." As soon as she posted the picture, users spotted vodka bottles reflected in her photo and trolled her brutally.