Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl put breakup rumours to rest, make an appearance ahead of Valentine's Day

It was in October 2018, that Sushmita made her relationship with Rohman official via a social media post.

Former beauty queen Susmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl have been dating each other for the last two years. It was in October 2018, that Sushmita made her relationship with Rohman official via a social media post wherein she shared a photo with the love of her life from their Agra vacation.

However, a recent social media post by the actress sparked breakup rumours. Sushmita on Wednesday shared a cryptic post that reveals a hint of malice towards men, and a section of users started speculating if the 45-year-old actress had broken up with her boyfriend Rohman. Sushmita took to her Instagram account and shared an anonymous quote that read, "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, she will." "Moral of the story... He won't, She will, #factcheck #truethat. I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah," she added.

Soon, social media was flooded with guesswork over whether she is headed for splitsville with Rohman.

"Ma'am please don't tell me you broke up. I was just waiting to see you getting married. #heartbreak," commented a fan of the actress. "I hope all is well with your partner," wrote a user.

A day later, Sushmita posted a solo photo on Instagram and gave fans a glimpse of a pensive moment from a day out at the sea. She prefered to define the expression as the thinking pout.

"My #thinkingpout. Whenever I am at Sea, I have a beautiful perspective of both land and ocean... it's a place where I am neutral. I have learned that the best decisions are made from where you're neutral... and not from where you're torn!! #sharing #introspection #depth #lifelessons #perspective #strength. I love you guys! #duggadugga," she wrote with the image.

Now, this solo picture added more fire to the fuel with fans wondering if she had split with Rohman and this was her way of putting out the news before she makes the official announcement.

However, it seems like all is well in paradise. Amid all the breakup rumours and just a day ahead of the day of love -- Valentine's Day -- Sushmita and Rohman were snapped together in Mumbai city.

In the latest photos shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, the two are seen hugging each other and happily posing for the shutterbugs. Take a look:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Times of India, the 29-year-old model confessed that being in a relationship with Susmita has changed his perception of fame. He told the portal, "Everything in my life changed after that (meeting Sushmita). As outsiders, we have a certain perception of a star's life. But, when you stay with them, you realise that it's a lot of hard work." He added, "On a personal level, that changed me; I started taking things seriously, I started respecting life more, both mine and others'. When I started modelling, I wanted to be a star, but now, I have different plans. I want to venture into business, eventually. But for now, I want to stick to modelling as that makes me happy. Being famous is not on my wish list anymore."

Reflecting upon the 15-year age gap, Rohman said that it has never bothered him. "Men look for maturity, as they aren't mature enough at any age. When a strong woman enters your life, you realise that you are also capable of much more. She transforms you into a man," he said.

Earlier, during a chat on social media, when the two were asked about their marriage plans, Rohman had said, "Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that. So, we don't dwell upon questions like 'Aap shaadi kab kar rahe ho (when are you getting married)'. When marriage happens, we won't hide it. For now, we are enjoying the success of her web series. Aage sochenge kya hota hai (we will think about the future later)."

He further said that there's no family pressure from either side to get married. "My dad, mom and sister support me unconditionally. In fact, when I started dating Sushmita, I didn’t even tell them about it. They learnt about it when our pictures surfaced in the media. Sushmita and I wanted to be sure before making our relationship public. She made me understand that my life would change once she puts it out there. I respected her decision and didn’t tell anyone till the time we were ready for it. My family is very understanding, and they have backed all my decisions. There is no pressure to do anything," Rohman said.