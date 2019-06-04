Headlines

Sushmita Sen rejects reports of cold vibes with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as 'absolute fallacy'

During an interview, Sushmita Sen spoke at length and cleared the air on the reports of a cold war between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her during Miss India contest.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 04, 2019, 09:24 AM IST

It's been 25 years since Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in the year 1994. She became the first Indian to achieve this feat and she was 18 back then. The stunning beauty's winning moment has been etched in the hearts of many after so many years and people can't stop gushing over her even now. Interestingly, the same year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World 1994, while the two were pitted against each other in Miss India finals.

Back then Aishwarya was considered as everyone's favourite and people were shocked to see Sushmita beating her and becoming the winner. There were even reports making the rounds that this led to cold vibes between Aishwarya and Sushmita. However, during a recent interaction with Rajeev Masand, Sushmita rubbished all those reports. She stated, "It was never anything like that. If you go back, luckily social media and interviews by you and other people at least on television, if you go back and retrace that journey, I have always been very warm to her. The idea that I have ever been cold with her is an absolute fallacy like it doesn't exist."

Sen further said, "I cannot speak for Aishwarya because she is a different person. There's the way she approaches things which is completely hers. But there was absolutely zero cold vibes."

On being asked, if they both are friends, Sushmita replied, "For that, we have to spend time enough. But we are definitely very cordial, I meet her often even now after so many years and I see her now as a mom. Our lives have evolved and so beautifully. We were meant to be different people, we are different people."

