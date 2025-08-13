Sushmita Sen recalls meeting with Donald Trump, says US President didn't leave an impression on her: 'He is not...'

Sushmita Sen met Donald Trump once when she managed the Miss Universe Organisation from 2010 to 2012, when it was owned by the US President.

Sushmita Sen, who became the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title in 1994, managed the Miss Universe Organisation, that conducts the beauty pageant, from 2010 to 2012. The organisation was then owned by Donald Trump, who currently serves as the President of the United States of America. While promoting her web series Aarya, Sen recalled her meeting with Trump in an interview with Mid-Day.

The Main Hoon Na actress said, "The Miss Universe Organisation called me, and said, ‘Would you like to take the franchise?’ I was like, ‘What? Really? That was like a dream!’ I signed a pretty intense contract when I took on this franchise, and that was owned by Donald Trump — which didn’t make it easy or fun. Luckily, the only people who were my boss at that time were Paramount Communications and Madison Square Garden, because they owned Miss Universe when I was an employee of Miss Universe for a year. I was a franchise owner for Donald Trump."

Sushmita shared that she met with Trump once and recalled, "The point is that it doesn’t matter. There are some people who leave an impression, not necessarily because of their achievements or power. Just for the people that they are. He is not one of them."

Before being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States in January 2025, Donald Trump also served as the 45th President of America from 2017 to 2021. Apart from being in politics, he also owns the conglomerate The Trump Organization involved in real estate development, investing, brokerage, contruction, hospitality, broadcast media, retail, financial services, and entertainment business among others.

