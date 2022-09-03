Sushmita Sen reacts to brother Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa calling off their divorce

Sushmita Sen, Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa

Sushmita Sen has reacted to her brother Rajeev Sen and sister-in-law Charu Asopa's decision to call off their divorce. On September 1, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa decided to stay together after initially opting to have a divorce.

Charu took to Instagram and shared a lengthy note on why they have decided to keep their marriage. Charu wrote, “Marraiges are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond."

She further added, "Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good , We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. Charu & Rajeev.”

Reacting to Charu's post, Sushmita commented saying, "I am soooooo happy for all 3 of you!!! Dugga Dugga Shona!!!"

Here's the post

Last month in August, Charu even revealed that she has filed for divorce with Sushmita Sen's brother. Now, amid these reports of separation, the couple came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, August 31 as the couple can be seen posing with their cute little daughter Ziana, in front of Lord Ganesha's idol.

While Charu can be seen in a white and red saree, Rajeev opted for a golden-coloured kurta pajama. Rajeev Sen's mom Subhra Sen was also visible in a couple of pictures as all of them posed like a happy family. Well, netizens had polarising reactions seeing these photos shared by the couple on their Instagram account.