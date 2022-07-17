Sushmita Sen reacts to being called 'gold digger' for dating businessman Lalit Modi

File Photo

Sushmita Sen responded to online trolls who called her a "gold digger" after it was revealed that she was dating former IPL Chairman and entrepreneur Lalit Modi. Since Lalit declared on Twitter a few days ago that he and Sushmita are dating, the actor has received hate mail, memes, and jokes, with many of them suggesting she is seeing Lalit "for his money." With the hashtag "self-made woman," the actor tweeted two news pieces on Sunday that criticised this.

Days after her trip to the Maldives with former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, actor Sushmita Sen uploaded a new post discussing "the power of noise cancellation." Sushmita posted a picture of herself on Instagram while looking out into the clear water. Lalit Modi recently revealed on social media that the couple has been dating.

The actor's father, retired Air Force officer Shubeer Sen, said he is not aware of any developments in the situation, despite Sushmita and Lalit later clarifying that they had not yet tied the knot.

Reacting to the news, Shubeer told ABP Ananda, according to Hindustan Times, on Thursday night, “I don’t know anything about this. I spoke with my daughter in the morning but she didn’t say anything. I saw the tweet for the first time when you mentioned it to me. I don’t know what should I say when I don’t know about it.”



When asked if Shubeer was aware of Lalit and the relationship, he said, “Definitely, I will get to know about it later. All I am saying is I don’t know about it till now. We generally talk about kids, health, and if she is eating properly…We talked like how we always do. I haven’t heard anything about him (Lalit Modi). I would have told you if anything; There’s nothing to hide."