Sushmita Sen pens emotional note on 'human spirit', expresses gratitude to people helping each other unconditionally

It's heartbreaking to look at the rising cases and deaths due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. Several people have come forward to help another and keeping up the human spirit. Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram page and penned an emotional note for people who are currently struggling and mourning the loss of their loved ones due to the coronavirus pandemic which has hit the country badly.

Sushmita stated, "My heart goes out to people who are fighting for a single breath... mourning the loss of loved ones... struggling to make a living... the plight of daily wage workers... all our covid warriors both medical & volunteers relentlessly fighting helplessness. And yet, the human spirit prevails EVERY SINGLE TIME!!!

It's overwhelming, to say the least, to witness people from all walks of life, all faiths, all geographies stepping forward to help each other through this pandemic UNCONDITIONALLY... driven purely by empathy & humanity!!!

Let’s not waste a single moment playing the blame game, for that moment, can be better utilised doing everything WE can to save a life. Every life is precious... we must not get used to it being reduced to a death toll number.

I am blessed to be surrounded by fans, family, friends & healthcare workers who have been tirelessly helping me to aid others... even if one life at a time. I salute all you people doing your bit... it’s helping more lives than you will ever know!!!

We each have our challenges, some tougher than the others... but, get through this... WE WILL... TOGETHER!!!

Please stay safe, stay healthy, stay clean, try to keep a calm state of mind, wear the mask and respect the rules... for that, which may look like a cage, could actually be a shield to protect our lives!!!

You all are always in my prayers & as gratitude in my heart!!! Soooooo proud of you guys!!! I love you guys beyond!!! #duggadugga."

Sushmita shared an intense photo and she was flooded with love by her fans in the comment section. Moreover, the actor even recently helped someone by arranging oxygen cylinders in Delhi.