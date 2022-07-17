Sushmita Sen opens up on 'cheap and ignorant' gossip around her relationship with Lalit Modi

File photo

After it was made public that Sushmita Sen was dating former IPL Chairman and entrepreneur Lalit Modi, online trolls referred to her as a "gold digger," and she responded by calling them out. She also wrote a note on how cheap and ignorant the rumours about her dating life are.

Here’s what she said:

"Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming…. The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds! And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!!."

Days after her trip to the Maldives with former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, actor Sushmita Sen uploaded a new post discussing "the power of noise cancellation." Sushmita posted a picture of herself on Instagram while looking out into the clear water. Lalit Modi recently revealed on social media that the couple has been dating.



The actor's father, retired Air Force officer Shubeer Sen, said he is not aware of any developments in the situation, despite Sushmita and Lalit later clarifying that they had not yet tied the knot.

Reacting to the news, Shubeer told ABP Ananda, according to Hindustan Times, on Thursday night, “I don’t know anything about this. I spoke with my daughter in the morning but she didn’t say anything. I saw the tweet for the first time when you mentioned it to me. I don’t know what should I say when I don’t know about it.”



When asked if Shubeer was aware of Lalit and the relationship, he said, “Definitely, I will get to know about it later. All I am saying is I don’t know about it till now. We generally talk about kids, health, and if she is eating properly…We talked like how we always do. I haven’t heard anything about him (Lalit Modi). I would have told you if anything; There’s nothing to hide."