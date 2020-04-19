Sushmita Sen on quarantining with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters amid coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown is a time when many people are also developing their skills like cooking, gardening. Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, however, has said that she is not into cooking. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Sushmita candidly admitted that her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Renee are better in the kitchen while she has "other gifts".

Sushmita said that her culinary skills are limited to eggs and bread, "It’s never been my thing. Never, though I know how to make anda bread and have made it for my daughter. Rohman got lucky once," she said. Sushmita further added, "But I think Rohman is better in the kitchen. He is amazing at cooking. I don’t know how he does it but his eggs are better than what I cook and he makes the world’s most incredible coffee. Renee cooks well. Alisah is not allowed, but if she were given an opportunity, she would do rather well. I have other gifts."

For the uninformed, Sushmita is quarantining with her boyfriend Rohman and daughters Renee and Alisah. She has been sharing glimpses of their day-to-day activities on Instagram. On the work front, Sushmita is all set to make a huge comeback after a decade in a web series titled Aarya, in which she will play the titular role. The show was set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar next month, alongside the Indian Premier League. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be more clarity on the release date of the show next month.