Sushmita Sen- Lalit Sen dating: Businessman's son Ruchir Modi reacts to actress' relationship with his father

Ruchir Modi-Lalit Modi- Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Sen's relationship have created quite a stir on social media, and netizens had mixed feeling toward Aarya star's take on relationships. Now, even IPL founder and former chairman's son Ruchir Modi have shared his view on their relationship. Lalit has two children Ruchir (28) and Aliya (29), and the former has decided not to comment on internal matters. While speaking to ETimes, Ruchir stated, "I prefer not to comment at all, to be very honest, as we don’t comment on personal matters as a family policy."

Even Sushmita's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl supported her. Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen`s ex-boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, on Friday, shared a cryptic note, a couple of days after Lalit Modi confessed his love for the former Miss Universe on social media. Taking to Instagram, Rohman shared a note on his story, which reads, "Kisi par hasne se agar tumhein sukoon mil jaaye to Hass lena!! Kyunki pareshan wo nahi, tum ho!! #SpreadLoveNotHate".The model took an indirect dig at the trollers for mocking her ex-girlfriend on social media.

READ: Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl shares cryptic post after Lalit Modi confirms relationship with her

Sushmita started dating model Rohman Shawl, whom she met on Instagram in 2018. The couple announced their separation last year. Lalit Modi made an announcement on social media that he is in a relationship with the Main Hoon Naa actor on Thursday night. Following this, social media was flooded with reactions and trolls. People were waiting for Sushmita to give a confirmation.

Dismissing all the marriage rumours with Modi, the `Sirf Tum` actor recently shared a picture on her Instagram account, to which she captioned, "NOT MARRIED...NO RINGS...Unconditionally surrounded by love!" Lalit was previously married to Minal Sagrani, whom he married in October of 1991. They had two children together - son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. He is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal`s first marriage. Unfortunately, Minal died of cancer in 2018. Whereas, Sushmita is a mother of two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah.Meanwhile, on the work front, the 46-year-old actor will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar`s upcoming crime thriller series Aarya Season 3.