Sushmita Sen flaunts her engagement ring in romantic photos with new boyfriend Lalit Modi?

Credit: Lalit Modi/Twitter

On Thursday, business tycoon, Lalit Modi announced her relationship with Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. He shared some photos with the actress and confirmed that they are dating.

In the photos, Sushmita Sen can be seen flaunting her ring. As soon as these photos went viral, netizens started speculating that Sushmita is engaged with the business tycoon.

Fans earlier thought that they have gotten married as Lalit Modi called Sushmita his better half while sharing the photos. Former IPL chairman and fugitive businessman Lalit Modi posted a cryptic tweet, apparently announcing his marriage with Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen. “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic),” Modi tweeted.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz July 14, 2022

Lalit's Twitter and Instagram posts came along with a series of pictures from the couple's trip to Maldives.

For the unversed, Modi started his carrier with Modi Entertainment Networks, MEN which he established in 1993 using funds from the family trust. The company later collaborated with Walt Disney Pictures, to broadcast some of Disney's content in India, including Fashion TV.