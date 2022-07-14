Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Sushmita Sen flaunts her engagement ring in romantic photos with new boyfriend Lalit Modi?

In the photos, Sushmita Sen can be seen flaunting her ring. After this, netizens started speculating that Sushmita is engaged with Lalit Modi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 09:14 PM IST

Sushmita Sen flaunts her engagement ring in romantic photos with new boyfriend Lalit Modi?
Credit: Lalit Modi/Twitter

On Thursday, business tycoon, Lalit Modi announced her relationship with Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. He shared some photos with the actress and confirmed that they are dating.

In the photos, Sushmita Sen can be seen flaunting her ring. As soon as these photos went viral, netizens started speculating that Sushmita is engaged with the business tycoon.

Fans earlier thought that they have gotten married as Lalit Modi called Sushmita his better half while sharing the photos. Former IPL chairman and fugitive businessman Lalit Modi posted a cryptic tweet, apparently announcing his marriage with Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen. “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic),” Modi tweeted.

Lalit's Twitter and Instagram posts came along with a series of pictures from the couple's trip to Maldives. 

For the unversed, Modi started his carrier with Modi Entertainment Networks, MEN which he established in 1993 using funds from the family trust. The company later collaborated with Walt Disney Pictures, to broadcast some of Disney's content in India, including Fashion TV.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 declared at jkbose.nic.in for Jammu Division, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.