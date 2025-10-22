FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Sushmita Sen felt Miss India 1994 was rigged in favour of Aishwarya Rai before result was declared, recalls Prahlad Kakkar: 'She was weeping...'

In his recent interview, veteran ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar recounted how found Sushmita Sen weeping in a corner of the changing room during the Miss India contest as she felt Aishwarya Rai would win the crown as she was a bigger model. Aishwarya, ultimately, lost the crown to Sushmita.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 11:40 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sushmita Sen felt Miss India 1994 was rigged in favour of Aishwarya Rai before result was declared, recalls Prahlad Kakkar: 'She was weeping...'
Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai after winnig Miss Universe and Miss World in 1994
Renowned ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar, who has been behind some of India's most iconic ad campaigns, recently shared intriguing insights about the 1994 Miss India pageant, highlighting the intense competition between Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. 

In a conversation with ANI, Kakkar recalled the moments he witnessed during the contest, shedding light on Sushmita Sen's belief that the competition was "rigged." He said, "I had escorted Aishwarya to Goa with her mother. I met Sushmita there at the thing. I had access to the changing room, much to the organiser's dismay. He tried to stop me and questioned my identity. I told them, 'You can't stop me.'"

Kakkar recounted a poignant moment when he found Sushmita Sen weeping in a corner of the changing room during the contest. "One day, halfway through the competition, Sushmita was weeping copiously in one corner of the changing room. I walked up to her. Even though I was supposed to be from a rival camp, I walked up to her and asked her. She said, 'No, it's all fixed. It's all rigged. We don't know what we are doing here.' When I asked her, she explained how Aishwarya was a bigger model and she would be named the winner," Prahlad added.

The filmmaker also shared how he advised Sushmita about judge Simone Tata's role, encouraging her to trust the fairness of the judgment process. "She's a judge. She's going to judge honestly and fairly. And that's precisely what happened," he said. 

Kakkar also revealed the circumstances that led to Sushmita Sen being crowned as the winner over Aishwarya. "It was a tough competition. Both of them were stunning. But Aishwarya fell. Finally, there was a question-and-answer round, which was an extra round because they couldn't make up their minds. Sushmita's answer was far more confident and composed than Aishwarya's, and she won the last round. It was touch and go. But that was like, what an era it was," he shared.

Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai went on to win Miss Universe and Miss World later in the same year.

