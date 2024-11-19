Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl talks about his relationship with the actress after their breakup.

Sushmita Sen is celebrating her 49th birthday today. Apart from her acting skills, the actress sometimes also grabs headlines due to her dating life. Recently, her ex-boyfriend, Rohman Shawl opened up on their relationship after the breakup.

In an interview with Zoom, Rohman Shawl called himself Sushmita Sen's biggest fan and said, “When I met her, I realized she is even more amazing than what is shown. I was a fan, but now I am a ‘pyaar wala’ fan. I saw the hard work she puts in. I am the biggest fan of her mind. She knows what is going on around her. We are still friends because I look up to her. I want to learn all of this from her. People talk about exes being friends, but if you don’t have anything in common to talk about, how can you be friends?”

He further said, "We are dal-chawal, there’s a comfort, we understand each other completely, and we don’t care what people think or talk about. I don’t get into that. I can’t explain my relationship to people, but we both understand each other, and that’s enough for me.”

Rohman also talked about his bond with Sushmita Sen's daughters and said, "Alisah and Renee are both smart kids because of how they’ve been brought up. They understand. We never get into that. For them, it’s a relationship between me and their mom, and we share a completely different equation independent of my relationship with Sushmita. We’ve stayed the same. They are very mature kids, and the credit goes to their mom. She has taught them how to live life.”

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating in 2017 but parted ways in 2021. The actress was recently seen again with Rohman attending an event, sparking their dating rumours again, however, she later confirmed that she is single.

