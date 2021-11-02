Sushmita Sen ecstatic as brother Rajeev Sen, sister-in-law Charu Asopa blessed with baby girl - see post



Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa became parents to a baby girl on Monday morning. Sushmita herself shared the news of welcoming ‘Goddess Lakshmi home, just before Diwali’ with fans and family on Instagram.

In order to inform everyone about the newborn, Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on Monday took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself from the hospital. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing scrubs, posing with her hands gestured as a heart. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Answered prayers. Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali! It's a girl! Congratulations Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen...What a beauty she is! I became a bua this morning. So happy.”

The actress further added, “Not allowed to share baby pictures yet, so sharing mine from just before Charu delivered our little angel I was blessed to witness it! Thank you Doctor Rishma Pai for making this such a beautiful and peaceful experience! You're just the best. Congratulations to Asopa and Sen family, 3 grandchildren, all girls! I love you guys."

Sister-in-law Charu commented on Sushmita's post and mentioned, "Love you a lot didi. Bua ki jaan aagyi finally." To which, the actress replied, "@asopacharu God bless you both wit ALL THE HAPPINESS in the universe meri jaan!! Thankyou for giving me such a lovely gift for life!!! I love you yaa!!

Meanwhile, Charu, who is a television actress, also posted pictures on Instagram and expressed her happiness. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Blessed with a baby girl.” She also thanked her husband and mentioned, “Thank u Rajeev for always being there for me, love you .. Thank u all for your love & prayers.. Thank u, God.”

While giving an update on Charu’s health, Rajeev wrote, “Blessed with a baby girl. Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God.”

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen, who became the first Indian woman to win Miss Universe in 1994 at the age of 18, had adopted a girl child when she was 24. She named her Renee. Later, the actress adopted another girl in 2010, she named her Alisah.