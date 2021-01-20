Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen reveals why she never felt the need to know her biological parents

Sushmita Sen had set an example for several young men and women when she embraced motherhood at the age of 24 and adopted a daughter named Renee.

Renee Sen recently also made her Bollywood debut with a short film titled 'Suttabaazi'. She said that, for her 'biological' and 'adopted' are merely terms and that she has never felt the difference.

For the uninformed, when Renee had turned 18 she was given the option to know her biological parents but she did not feel the need to find it out as her mother Sushmita Sen is 'everything' to her.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Renee said, "I have seen love in its purest form. This difference between adopted and biological... There is no difference for me, it is only a term. I don't feel a difference."

On being asked why she did not want to find out the identity of her biological parents, Renee said, "I don't feel the need to. She (Sushmita) is my everything. I also understand that my 'biological’ parents may have had some circumstances or whatever but that is history. This is my family. This is who I am. Why should I kick all my blessings in the face? It does not make sense to me. I mean no disrespect to anybody who does want to know. By all means, please, if it makes you happy. But it does not make me happy."

Renee also expressed her desire to adopt someday. "Of course I want to adopt. To me, adoption and biology are no different. It is just a term that people have given."

After adopting Renee, Sushmita had also adopted her younger daughter, Alisah Sen, in 2010. She has earlier called motherhood a 'magical' experience and said that having children gave her stability in life.