Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen's humble response to fan asking about her 'real' mom will win your heart

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen is confident that no one loves her more than her mother. Renee, who recently made her debut with a short film titled 'Suttabaazi', held a Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Thursday. In one of the questions, Renee was asked by a fan about her 'real mother' and her answer to it is sure to win your heart.

Renee was adopted by Sushmita in 2000, and was asked by the fan, "Do you know who is your real mother? Just want to know. Sus mam is fab we all know." Replying to it, Renee wrote, "I am born to my mother’s heart. This is as real as it gets."

Earlier, it was revealed that when Renee had turned 18 she was given the option to know her biological parents but she did not feel the need to find it out as her mother Sushmita Sen is 'everything' to her.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Renee had said, "I have seen love in its purest form. This difference between adopted and biological... There is no difference for me, it is only a term. I don't feel a difference."

On being asked why she did not want to find out the identity of her biological parents, Renee had further said, "I don't feel the need to. She (Sushmita) is my everything. I also understand that my 'biological’ parents may have had some circumstances or whatever but that is history. This is my family. This is who I am. Why should I kick all my blessings in the face? It does not make sense to me. I mean no disrespect to anybody who does want to know. By all means, please, if it makes you happy. But it does not make me happy."