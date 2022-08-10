Search icon
Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen drops UNSEEN family photos with Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa on grandmother's birthday

Renee called her grandmother Subhra Sen 'the best Grandma ever' and shared that the family calls her 'Nanna' as she wished her birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 10:41 PM IST

Renee Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen penned a heartfelt note wishing her grandmother Subhra Sen on the latter's 71st birthday on Tuesday, August 9. She also shared some unseen family photos featuring her mother, Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen and his estranged wife Charu Asopa, their daughter Ziana and other family members.

Renee called her grandmother 'the best Grandma ever' and shared that the family calls her 'Nanna' as along with sharing the photos, she wrote, "Happyyyy birthday to the best Grandma ever who we all call Nanna. You are strong, kind, forgiving and have the biggest heart! We are all so lucky to have you in our lives and I hope that this is a magical year for you. I pray that you stay healthy and happy always and continue exploring the world your style! Dugga Dugga (red heart emoji) Ziana, Alisah, Aaliyah, Maa, Maasi, Taata, Charu Mami, Raja Mama, Nanu and I love you the most."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Renée Sen (@reneesen47)

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl was also present at Subhra Sen's birthday party. During the celebrations, the Main Hoon Na actress went live on Instagram. On noticing Rohman being part of the family party, fans started wondering as Sushmita is now dating Lalit Modi, the founder and first chairman of the Indian Premier League.

Rohman was seen interacting with Sushamita's daughters in the short clip. However, as soon as he realised he was in the frame, he quietly walked away and stood where he wasn't visible in the frame. Sushmita's daughters Renee Sen, Alisah Sen, and other family members were also part of her live session.

READ | Sushmita Sen reunites with ex-beau Rohman Shawl post exotic vacation with boyfriend Lalit Modi

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita announced the third season of her crime drama show Aarya past month. The Disney+ Hotstar show has been created by Ram Madhvani.

