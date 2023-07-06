Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sushmita Sen dances her heart out in front of Eiffel Tower with daughter Alisah, watch viral video

Sushmita Sen shared an adorable video on her Instagram in which she can be seen dancing and posing in front of Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

Sushmita Sen dances her heart out in front of Eiffel Tower with daughter Alisah, watch viral video
Sushmita Sen Instagram

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is on a Europe vacation with her daughter Alisah. On Wednesday, she shared an adorable video on her Instagram in which she can be seen dancing with her daughter who is going abroad for her higher studies. 

Sharing the fun video, Sushmita Sen wrote, “Magical Alisah. My Shona’s first trip to Paris, France before she leaves to study abroad!!! How time flies… I will forever cherish our dance!!!” She added the hashtags; forever in love, maa (mother), Eiffel Tower, Alisah's bucket list, travel diaries and dance with destiny to her caption. 

Fans, friends and family members reacted to the clip. Daughter Renee Sen commented, “So so special.” Meanwhile, Charu Asopa, ex-wife of Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen reacted to the video with a heart emoticon. 

Fans also adored and expressed their love and showered their blessing through the comments. One fan wrote, “ I see you raising your daughters the way you are. I can’t tell how full that makes me feel. You’re raising them to be who they want to be and so much more”. Another fan said, “She’s all grown up now, so lucky to have a mother like you”. Almost everyone in the comment section praised Sushmita’s motherhood and showered blessings for Alisah’s future endures. 

Sushmita Sen is an Indian actress and model, she’s also the first Indian to win the title of Miss Universe back in the year 1994. She is the mother of two adopted daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. On the personal front, she was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl. Although the couple announced separation in 2021, they are still often spotted together. 

Sushmita recently wrapped up Aarya season 3 shoots and her film Taali, based on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant will also release in 2023.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive
In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to make global debut on July 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.