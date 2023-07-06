Sushmita Sen dances her heart out in front of Eiffel Tower with daughter Alisah, watch viral video

Sushmita Sen Instagram

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is on a Europe vacation with her daughter Alisah. On Wednesday, she shared an adorable video on her Instagram in which she can be seen dancing with her daughter who is going abroad for her higher studies.

Sharing the fun video, Sushmita Sen wrote, “Magical Alisah. My Shona’s first trip to Paris, France before she leaves to study abroad!!! How time flies… I will forever cherish our dance!!!” She added the hashtags; forever in love, maa (mother), Eiffel Tower, Alisah's bucket list, travel diaries and dance with destiny to her caption.

Fans, friends and family members reacted to the clip. Daughter Renee Sen commented, “So so special.” Meanwhile, Charu Asopa, ex-wife of Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen reacted to the video with a heart emoticon.

Fans also adored and expressed their love and showered their blessing through the comments. One fan wrote, “ I see you raising your daughters the way you are. I can’t tell how full that makes me feel. You’re raising them to be who they want to be and so much more”. Another fan said, “She’s all grown up now, so lucky to have a mother like you”. Almost everyone in the comment section praised Sushmita’s motherhood and showered blessings for Alisah’s future endures.

Sushmita Sen is an Indian actress and model, she’s also the first Indian to win the title of Miss Universe back in the year 1994. She is the mother of two adopted daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. On the personal front, she was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl. Although the couple announced separation in 2021, they are still often spotted together.

Sushmita recently wrapped up Aarya season 3 shoots and her film Taali, based on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant will also release in 2023.