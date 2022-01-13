Sushmita Sen clarifies 'random news' about baby boy, reveals relation with him

On Wednesday evening, Sushmita Sen was spotted with her daughters and a baby boy in Mumbai. While several reports claimed that the boy seen in the picture is Sushmita's third adopted child after Renee and Alisah, the former Miss Universe herself quashed the rumours on Thursday.

The actress posted a picture with the kid on her Instagram stories and revealed her relationship with him. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media... His expression says it all. Picture courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus' mom)."





In August 2019, Sushmita had shared a clip on her Instagram handle in which the newly born Amadeus is seen in the arms of Alisah. She had captioned the video as, "This is a moment I will cherish forever!! Alisah prayed & waited for baby Amadeus’s arrival EVERYDAY for straight nine months. She’s wanted a younger sibling to love & care for...for years now!! My friend Shreejaya made Alisah the happiest when she conceived. To finally witness Alisah hold Amadeus for the very first time & the way he reciprocated her love...THIS HAPPINESS is etched in my heart forever!! Thank you Shree #precious #pure #love #alisahdidi #powerofprayer #duggadugga I love you guys!!!"



Meanwhile, Sushmita has been in the headlines since her split with ex-boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl recently. She has also been portraying the leading titular role in the crime drama 'Aarya' in which her character takes over the illegal business and drug syndicate run by her family when her husband is shot dead. The show premiered its second season last month on Disney+ Hotstar, which received the same love and acclaim as the first season. Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, and Sugandha Garg have also been appreciated for their wonderful performances in the series.