Sushmita Sen celebrates 28 years of Miss Universe win, Ex Rohman Shawl joins

File Photo

Sushmita Sen`s 28 years of Miss Universe win party clearly proves that she shares a special bond with model Rohman Shawl despite reports of separation. On Sunday, the actress posted a group picture from the bash hosted by her elder daughter Renee. The actress was crowned the honourable Miss Universe on this auspicious day back in 1994 and turned into overnight stardom around the globe making the nation proud.

The image shows Sushmita in a black dress, seated on the couch along with sister-in-law Charu and her other close friends. Renee is seen on the right while Rohman is seen in front, smiling for the camera. "Thank you Shona @reneesen47 for this wonderful surprise and the memorable evening!! In the company of love, laughter, family & friends...it couldn`t have been better!!!#cherished," she captioned the post.

Fans became happy to see the former couple together and flooded the actress’ Instagram with comments in the comment section. "Good to see you still share a great bond @sushmitasen47 & @rohmanshawl..pls be back together. I adore you two together a lot," a social media user commented. "Good to see you and Rohman together," another one wrote. Another fan penned, “Kitna Sukoon sa hain is picture me. (heart emoji).” While another fan also commented, “You are pure goals (fire emoji).”

Sushmita and Rohman, who dated for three years, had met through Instagram DMs. However, on December 23, 2021, Sushmita took to Instagram to announce her break-up with Rohman.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen returning for the second season of her OTT debut web series, Aarya 2, which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. She was long away from the silver screen and returned to acting with web series. In a media interaction with Hindustan Times, the actress shared that she chose this platform because mainstream Bollywood wasn’t offering her the roles that she wanted or she thought to be suitable.