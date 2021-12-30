Sushmita Sen breaks silence on breakup with long-time boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen has always believed in expressing her mind, whether it's regarding her professional or personal life. That's why she didn't try to conceal the fact that her romance with Rohman Shawl had ended.

The actress spoke out about the shocking breakup in an interview with Hindustan Times.

She said, “For me, closure is a big thing. When you are a public figure, the person involved with you is also in the public eye. Even if the person is there, because you have put them there. So, it is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it’s a relationship.”

She continued, “Closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives. And yeah, the friendship always remains. At my age, if I sit and start thinking about the terrible thing, it is really my life that I wasted”.

Sushmita Sen has also stated that when she is in love, she gives it her all, and that she believes the same should be applicable when breaking up. She went on to say that no matter what the reason, life isn't about being stuck in a rut. The truth is amazing because it helps individuals to stay friends and treat each other well. That love is desperately needed in the world. There are already enough problems in it.