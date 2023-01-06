Search icon
Sushmita Sen attends family wedding with ex Rohman Shawl, Charu Asopa also reunites with estranged husband Rajeev Sen

Check out the photos shared by Rajeev Sen on his Instagram from his cousin Gaurav Sen's wedding in Kolkata.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 05:51 PM IST

It was a matter of reunions for the Sen family at their recent family wedding as Sushmita Sen attended the function with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl with whom he had broken up in December 2021. Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen was also seen posing with his estranged wife Charu Asopa and their daughter Ziana at the marriage ceremony of his cousin Gaurav Sen in Kolkata.

Rajeev took to his Instagram and shared some photos of the family wedding with just a heart emoticon. In the first picture, the entire family can be seen together including Sushmita's parents and her two daughters Renee and Alisah. Rohman is seen holding the cute little kid Ziana in her arms, along with the Sen family.

In the next couple of photos, Rajeev himself and his father Shubeer Sen can be seen with Ziana. In the last picture, Rajeev and Charu are seen together with their daughter. Rajeev also shared another click with his father holding Ziana in his arms and posing with Sushmita's daughters, which he captioned, "Baba with his three grandchildren".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Netizens took to the comments section and expressed their happiness on seeing the whole family together. One Instagram user wrote, "Happy FAMILY", along with adding a couple of red heart emojis, while another user replied, "Respect each other and live together for your baby".

Another Instagram user expressed their concern for Ziana as they wrote a lengthy message for Rajeev and Charu that read, "Life is short guys. Both of you have done mistakes as Rajeev always says but please don't spoil Ziana's happiness. She needs her whole family and parents together. She is secure with u all. It is not safe to keep Ziana with her maids always as Charu is too busy. Please Rajeev patch up and stay together. Ziana needs both of you. I know Rajeev, you are trying best to save your marriage for the sake of Ziana but Charu should understand it."

READ | Sushmita Sen's pic with ex Rohman Shawl from daughter's birthday bash goes viral amid breakup rumours with Lalit Modi

