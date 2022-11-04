Sushmita Sen asked Charu Asopa to 'prioritise her happiness' amid separation with Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa revealed what her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen advised about her troubled marriage with Rajeev Sen.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are parting ways after giving another chance to their troubled marriage. Amid the separation, Charu opened up on the reaction of Rajeev's sister, actress Sushmita Sen. Recently, while interacting with Siddharth Kannan, Asopa shared that she shares a special bond with the Aryaa star. Charu even revealed that Sushmita has asked to prioritise her happiness, and then decide the fate of their marriage.

Charu was asked if she was even asked by Sushmita to reconcile, and the actress said, "She has never told us to work it out. She has always told me to prioritise my own happiness, from day one. My parents, yes, they’ve told me to try and resolve the differences. But never didi.”

Charu even added that although she considers Sushmita as her family, she never bothered Biwi No 1 star about her marriage, or asked her to clear the misunderstanding. Asopa added, "She knows when things are rough. I don’t like to bother my in-laws either, they’re elderly, and my mother-in-law is unwell. The Jiji Maa star shared Sushmita's advice for her, "Whenever the topic has come up when didi has called, she has always told me to focus on myself. She has said that if I’m happier with Rajeev, then that’s what I should do, but if I’m happier away from him, then I should separate."

In another interview, Charu accused Rajeev of cheating her. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Charu revealed the reason why she is parting ways. She said that Rajeev started cheating on her when she was pregnant. She talked about Rajeev raising his hand to her and said, “I shared this news with everyone, and the entire family knew about it. Whenever this would happen, I would think that I won't live here and just leave. But then somewhere I have loved him so much that I would buy all his excuses and fall for them. And then I always thought of giving him chances and starting afresh. The 3.5 years of marriage just went in awaiting our fresh start.”