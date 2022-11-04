Sushmita Sen asked Charu Asopa to 'prioritise her happiness' amid separation with Rajeev Sen

Headlines

Who is Premoday Khakha, Delhi senior officer accused of raping friend's daughter?

'To ensure that we represent richness and diversity of India': CJI Chandrachud on Collegium's mission

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma and cast spill the beans on if Sunny Deol will return in Gadar 3 | Exclusive

LIC policy: Invest around Rs 53 per day and get Rs 6.62 lakh on maturity, here’s how

Scam 2003 trailer: Hansal Mehta series shows rise and fall of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Premoday Khakha, Delhi senior officer accused of raping friend's daughter?

Chandrayaan-3: Know why last 20 minutes are critical for India’s lunar mission | ISRO

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma and cast spill the beans on if Sunny Deol will return in Gadar 3 | Exclusive

Anil Ambani's daughter-in-law Khrisha shares unseen wedding pictures with husband

5 healthy snacks for rainy evening

Weight loss: 8 Indian low-cal chaats to add to your diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Chandrayaan-3: Know why last 20 minutes are critical for India’s lunar mission | ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 | With hours away from landing, ISRO releases new images of moon

Rakshabandhan 2023: Seema Haider sends rakhi to PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of Rakshabandhan

Scam 2003 trailer: Hansal Mehta series shows rise and fall of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma and cast spill the beans on if Sunny Deol will return in Gadar 3 | Exclusive

Aamir Khan's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao spotted together, video goes viral: Watch

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sushmita Sen asked Charu Asopa to 'prioritise her happiness' amid separation with Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa revealed what her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen advised about her troubled marriage with Rajeev Sen.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 07:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are parting ways after giving another chance to their troubled marriage. Amid the separation, Charu opened up on the reaction of Rajeev's sister, actress Sushmita Sen. Recently, while interacting with Siddharth Kannan, Asopa shared that she shares a special bond with the Aryaa star. Charu even revealed that Sushmita has asked to prioritise her happiness, and then decide the fate of their marriage. 

Charu was asked if she was even asked by Sushmita to reconcile, and the actress said, "She has never told us to work it out. She has always told me to prioritise my own happiness, from day one. My parents, yes, they’ve told me to try and resolve the differences. But never didi.”

READ: Rajeev Sen was cheating on me during pregnancy, says Charu Asopa

Charu even added that although she considers Sushmita as her family, she never bothered Biwi No 1 star about her marriage, or asked her to clear the misunderstanding. Asopa added, "She knows when things are rough. I don’t like to bother my in-laws either, they’re elderly, and my mother-in-law is unwell. The Jiji Maa star shared Sushmita's advice for her, "Whenever the topic has come up when didi has called, she has always told me to focus on myself. She has said that if I’m happier with Rajeev, then that’s what I should do, but if I’m happier away from him, then I should separate." 

In another interview, Charu accused Rajeev of cheating her. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Charu revealed the reason why she is parting ways. She said that Rajeev started cheating on her when she was pregnant. She talked about Rajeev raising his hand to her and said, “I shared this news with everyone, and the entire family knew about it. Whenever this would happen, I would think that I won't live here and just leave. But then somewhere I have loved him so much that I would buy all his excuses and fall for them. And then I always thought of giving him chances and starting afresh. The 3.5 years of marriage just went in awaiting our fresh start.”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple, Samsung rivalry gets intense, Korean giant updates website to mock iPhone maker

Lionel Messi becomes most decorated footballer of all time after guiding Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory

Who is Premoday Khakha, Delhi senior officer accused of raping friend's daughter?

GATE 2024: Application process to begin this week, check important dates and documents required

Agastya Nanda to start shooting this Param Vir Chakra awardee's biopic before The Archies release: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE