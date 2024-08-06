Sushma Seth's granddaughter Mihika Shah passes away at 23, mother Divya Seth shares heartbreaking news

Mihika Shah, who was the granddaughter of the veteran actress Sushma Seth and the daughter of actress Divya Seth, passed away on August 5.

Sushma Seth's granddaughter and Divya Seth's daughter Mihika Shah passed away on Monday, August 5. She was just 23 years old. He mother Divya shared the heartbreaking news on her social media on Tuesday morning and informed that a prayer meet will be held in Mihika's memory on Thursday, August 8.

Taking to her Facebook, Divya shared a note that read, "With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5, 2024." It was signed by her and her husband Siddharth Shah. The note also mentioned that a prayer meet will be held in the loving memory of Mihika from 4 pm to 6 pm on August 8, Thursday, at Sindh Colony Club House.

Though Divya didn't reveal the cause of her daughter's death, an India Today report quoted a source close to the actor saying that Mihika's death was all of a sudden. "She first had a fever and later, a seizure", the report stated.

Mihika would have celebrated her 24th birthday on September 29 this year. While nothing much is known about Mihika, her Instagram bio reads, "Budding Wildlife Photographer and Documentist, Animal lover, BTS Army."

It was only last week on Monday, July 29, exactly a week before Mihika's death, when Divya Seth had shared a couple of heartwarming photos with her mother Sushma Seth and daughter Mihika Shah. "DNA is the only Reality. Everything else is so much hard work. Thank you to the Mothership", she had written along with the photos showing the three generations of the family.

Divya Seth has acted in famous films such as Jab We Met, Article 370, Dil Dhadakne Do, and English Vinglish. The veteran actress Sushma Seth has been a part of multiple hits such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chandni, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, and Silsila among others. The mother-daughter duo have acted together in iconic TV shows Hum Log and Dekh Bhai Dekh.

