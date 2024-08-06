Sushma Seth's granddaughter Mihika Shah passes away at 23, mother Divya Seth shares heartbreaking news

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

Meet Sheikh Rehana, the closest aide of Sheikh Hasina, her lifelong shadow, she is Hasina's....

Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Bangladesh Crisis: Meet 3 student leaders who led protests to oust Sheikh Hasina

What exactly happened at Sheikh Hasina's house moments before she fled Dhaka for India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

Meet Sheikh Rehana, the closest aide of Sheikh Hasina, her lifelong shadow, she is Hasina's....

Meet Sheikh Rehana, the closest aide of Sheikh Hasina, her lifelong shadow, she is Hasina's....

Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Brown superfoods that lower risk of diabetes, heart diseases

Brown superfoods that lower risk of diabetes, heart diseases

7 times Hollywood copied Bollywood

7 times Hollywood copied Bollywood

7 deadliest creatures other than snakes

7 deadliest creatures other than snakes

Beach पर Walk कर रहा था शख्स, अचानक से दिखी 8 करोड़ की चीज, कहानी चौंका देगी

Beach पर Walk कर रहा था शख्स, अचानक से दिखी 8 करोड़ की चीज, कहानी चौंका देगी

निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

Bra, बकरी और करोड़ों का ये... Bangladesh में Sheikh Hasina के जाने के बाद प्रदर्शकारियों ने PM house में ऐसे किया नंगा नाच, Video

Bra, बकरी और करोड़ों का ये... Bangladesh में Sheikh Hasina के जाने के बाद प्रदर्शकारियों ने PM house में ऐसे किया नंगा नाच, Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Bangladesh Latest News: Curfew To End, All Educational Institutions, Factories Set To Reopen

Bangladesh Latest News: Curfew To End, All Educational Institutions, Factories Set To Reopen

Bangladesh Political Crisis: PM Modi Chairs With CCS, Briefing About The Situation In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Political Crisis: PM Modi Chairs With CCS, Briefing About The Situation In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Here's How It All Went Wrong For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Here's How It All Went Wrong For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina In Bangladesh

Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...

Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...

Jennifer Lopez 'furious' at Ben Affleck for 'humiliating' her, stalls divorce proceedings

Jennifer Lopez 'furious' at Ben Affleck for 'humiliating' her, stalls divorce proceedings

Raazi, Sita Ramam actor Ashwath Bhatt assaulted by robber in Istanbul: 'He hit me on the back...'

Raazi, Sita Ramam actor Ashwath Bhatt assaulted by robber in Istanbul: 'He hit me on the back...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sushma Seth's granddaughter Mihika Shah passes away at 23, mother Divya Seth shares heartbreaking news

Mihika Shah, who was the granddaughter of the veteran actress Sushma Seth and the daughter of actress Divya Seth, passed away on August 5.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 05:32 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sushma Seth's granddaughter Mihika Shah passes away at 23, mother Divya Seth shares heartbreaking news
Divya Seth with her mother Sushma Seth and daughter Mihika Shah/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sushma Seth's granddaughter and Divya Seth's daughter Mihika Shah passed away on Monday, August 5. She was just 23 years old. He mother Divya shared the heartbreaking news on her social media on Tuesday morning and informed that a prayer meet will be held in Mihika's memory on Thursday, August 8.

Taking to her Facebook, Divya shared a note that read, "With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5, 2024." It was signed by her and her husband Siddharth Shah. The note also mentioned that a prayer meet will be held in the loving memory of Mihika from 4 pm to 6 pm on August 8, Thursday, at Sindh Colony Club House.

Though Divya didn't reveal the cause of her daughter's death, an India Today report quoted a source close to the actor saying that Mihika's death was all of a sudden. "She first had a fever and later, a seizure", the report stated. 

Mihika would have celebrated her 24th birthday on September 29 this year. While nothing much is known about Mihika, her Instagram bio reads, "Budding Wildlife Photographer and Documentist, Animal lover, BTS Army."

It was only last week on Monday, July 29, exactly a week before Mihika's death, when Divya Seth had shared a couple of heartwarming photos with her mother Sushma Seth and daughter Mihika Shah. "DNA is the only Reality. Everything else is so much hard work. Thank you to the Mothership", she had written along with the photos showing the three generations of the family.

Divya Seth has acted in famous films such as Jab We Met, Article 370, Dil Dhadakne Do, and English Vinglish. The veteran actress Sushma Seth has been a part of multiple hits such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chandni, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, and Silsila among others. The mother-daughter duo have acted together in iconic TV shows Hum Log and Dekh Bhai Dekh.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Excise policy case: Delhi HC says CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI valid, there's no malice

Excise policy case: Delhi HC says CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI valid, there's no malice

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in these states for next 2 days, check details

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in these states for next 2 days, check details

'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

BSNL vs Reliance Jio: How BSNL's big move is set to affect Mukesh Ambani

BSNL vs Reliance Jio: How BSNL's big move is set to affect Mukesh Ambani

Bangladesh in a crisis: A coup, protests and a fleeing Prime Minister

Bangladesh in a crisis: A coup, protests and a fleeing Prime Minister

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement