BOLLYWOOD

Sushant Singh recalls Ram Gopal Varma's assistant abusing him on Satya set: 'Who asked you to...'

Apart from Sushant Singh, Satya featured J. D. Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Shrivastava, Paresh Rawal, Govind Namdeo, Makrand Deshpande, Shefali Shah, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 07:05 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sushant Singh has impressed the audiences and critics with his powerful performances in films and series such as The Legend of Bhagat Singh, 16 December, Baby, Virrudh, and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack among others. The actor made his acting debut in Ram Gopal Varma's critically acclaimed film Satya released in 1998.

In his recent interview with Digital Commentary, Sushant recalled his experience of shooting his first film. The actor said, "It was my first day on Satya and we spent almost half a day on make-up because they were trying to figure out where to place the scar on my face. So I was sitting on the floor, near the plants, on some bricks; no one even offered me a chair. I was no one, no one knew me. I was a struggling actor playing a goon. Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap briefed me on the scene and said that he is a small-time goon and he has never even seen a knife in his life."

The actor then added that he was scolded by Ram Gopal Varma's assistant as he had torn his pyjama during the first take. Recalling the incident, the Savdhaan India host added, "The assistant, Taufiq bhai, gave me a gaali and said, ‘Who asked you to fall? Now where will I find another pyjama?"

Apart from Sushant Singh, Satya featured J. D. Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Shrivastava, Paresh Rawal, Govind Namdeo, Makrand Deshpande, Shefali Shah, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. The Ram Gopal Varma directorial is considered a cult classic in Indian cinema.

