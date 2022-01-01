Sushant Singh Rajput's sister wishes fans New Year on his behalf, leaves netizens emotional

The fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput got a surprise. Something that they wouldn't have imagined. On the first day of 2022, the followers of Sushant received New Year wish from his social media page. Sushant's sister took her brother's official Facebook page and wished his followers by saying, "Wishing everyone a very happy new year and best of everything. This is Shweta Singh Kirti wishing all of you on Bhai’s behalf.

Here's the post

The post from Sushant's page was a treat to his fans, they were overjoyed by receiving the new year wish from their star's social media page. Many fans commented that the post gave them goosebumps and their heart skipped a beat. In December, Sara Ali Khan remembered the actor and celebrated three years of her debut film 'Kedarnath.' The actress took to her social media to recall how her co-star, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was a constant support during the making of the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial.

Sharing the clip of the film ‘Kedarnath’, Sara wrote, “3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it. But today I’m really missing my Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts.”

Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara' was released with much fanfare, and his performance was loved humongously.