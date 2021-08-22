Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta drops UNSEEN childhood photo, remembers brother on Raksha Bandhan

On Raksha Bandhan, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh posted a wonderful moment on her Instagram as she misses her brother. She took a trip down memory lane with the him, sharing this lovely, never-before-seen childhood pics.

We see little Sushant standing with his sister Shweta, who is laughing her heart out in the photo. This adorable photo encapsulates the inextricable bond that the two shared. Sushant wore a striped red t-shirt with black jeans and was seen clutching his sister's hand in the photo.

She captioned the post as “we will always be together. #GudiaGulshan”

Take a look at the post here-

Fans also took to the comment section and remembered SSR. One wrote “Miss you Sushant .hum Aapko Kabhi neheye bholenge ape hamara Dilomea Hamesa Jinda Reho. Sushant won billions of people's hearts and inspiration actor from the world”.

Another wrote, “Our Shushant will always remain alive in our hearts.”

A third wrote, "Happy rakshabandhan sushant sir......I know you must be missing Shweta Mam a lot at this time.....bcoz tomorrow rakshabandhan......i know Sister and brother relationship........sorry shweta mam we sushant sir can't get justice...but we kept trying till the end”

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on July 14, 2020. His untimely demise shocked the entire film fraternity as well as his fans.

‘Kedarnath’, ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, and other films featured the actor. He was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra's film ‘Dil Bechara’.