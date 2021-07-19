Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka urges Wikipedia to change cause of actor's death

Priyanka Singh, sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Twitter on Monday to urge Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and co-founder Larry Sanger to change the cause of his death as mentioned on the site.

At the time of publishing this report, Wikipedia mentions the actor`s death as "suicide by hanging".

"I am Sushant`s sister and I thank you @lsanger for being a credible voice for Neutrality. In today`s world when information is power, sticking to Facts and Facts alone is the greatest service one can do #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput," Priyanka tweeted on Monday.

"My demand from @Wikipedia @jimmy_wales is: Firstly, as the investigation is still ongoing in Sushant`s death case by top Indian agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, the cause of death cited on wiki page should be changed from `suicide by hanging` to `under investigation`," she added.

Priyanka also stated that her late brother`s height is crucial for the ongoing investigation and his actual height should be mentioned on the site.

"Secondly, change sushant`s height on the wiki page to 183cm as who can be a more reliable source than the person himself. Hear it out from Sushant`s mouth @Wikipedia @jimmy_wales," she tweeted along with a throwback video of Sushant revealing his height as 183 cms.

"I am his sister and I vouch by the fact that sushant`s height is 183cm indeed. His height is crucial to the matrix of the Sushant`s death case. Here is a picture from @mariotestino photo shoot of Sushant with @KendallJenner for @voguemagazine. Btw Kendall is on high heels," Priyanka further tweeted along with a blurred photograph

Priyanka, who is a lawyer by profession, says Sushant`s death is still under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and hence it should be mentioned as "under investigation".