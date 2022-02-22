Sushant Singh Rajput's debut film 'Kai Po Che' turns 9, director Abhishek Kapoor gets emotional

Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut film, ‘Kai Po Che’, on Tuesday completed 9 years. The much-loved political action sports drama was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. On a special day, the filmmaker took to Instagram and posted a video with an emotional note.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “They say a man finds his true worth in the challenges he picks along the way. It took me 4 years to bring this special story out to the world. But it was that long, enduring wait which also taught me the many invaluable lessons of the craft."

"Kai Po Che was one of the stories that demand excellence. It got the best out of everyone involved. The exhausting months spent hustling in the heat of Gujarat find fruition in the immense love this film has garnered over the years. I feel so content to have had the opportunity to tell this story exactly the way I wanted to and am grateful for the legacy it has left. 22022022," he added.

Abhishek Kapoor is famous for giving opportunities to young and raw talent, he gave the biggest breaks to the career of many superstars including the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh. The film proved to be a critical and commercial success with the actors earning rave reviews for their performances.

‘Kai Po Che!’ was produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under UTV Motion Pictures, marking the banner’s first solo production under the Disney UTV brand.

Adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s 2008 novel ‘The 3 Mistakes of My Life’, also stars Amrita Puri as the female lead. Set in Ahmedabad from 2000 to 2012, ‘Kai Po Che!’ revolves around three friends, Ishaan ‘Ish’ Bhatt (Rajput), Omkar ‘Omi’ Shastri (Sadh), and Govind ‘Govi’ Patel (Rao), who want to start their own sports shop and sports academy; the film also revolves around the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, 2002 Godhra train burning and the 2002 Gujarat Riots.

The film tracks their deep friendship, and innocence tarnished by religious politics and communal hatred. The film also had a world premiere at the 63rd Berlin International Film Festival. ‘Kai Po Che!’ received six nominations at the 59th Filmfare Awards, including Best Director for Kapoor, Best Supporting Actor for Rao, Best Male Debut for Rajput, and Best Story. The film won two awards, including Best Screenplay for Kapoor and Best Background Score for Hitesh Sonik. (With inputs from ANI)