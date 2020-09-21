Sushant Singh Rajput: WhatsApp chats hint at drug connection of more Bollywood celebs, NCB likely to summon them

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe in a drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has led to several new twists and on Monday names of many Bollywood celebs were taken in connection with the case and some of them were also said to be summoned soon.

Meanwhile, new WhatsApp chats of some other B-Town stars have yet again hinted at the prevalence of drug nexus in the film industry. The chats surfaced during the NCB probe. The conversation is related to drugs and sources said that the names of some female stars have also come up.

The WhatsApp conversation will be investigated soon. The NCB is also likely to issues summons to those whose names have popped up in connection with the case.

The NCB has already arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case linked to Sushant's death. She and Sushant were in a relationship. Her brother Showik and two of Sushant's close aides have also been arrested.

As per the latest reports in Zee News Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will soon summon Sara Ali Khan Shraddha Kapoor in relation to the Rhea Chakraborty drug case. As per NCB sources, the agency will send summon under Section 67 of the NDPS Act to both the actors. Apart from this, NCB will also summon Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta in the coming days, whom Rhea had allegedly named while getting interrogated. On Sunday, it was reported that Delhi High Court has asked to raise the name of Rakul only when it's official in the case.

Meanwhile, as per ANI, on Thursday, Rakul moved to the Delhi High Court seeking directions not to telecast or publish on TV channels and other platforms any content related to the narcotic drugs case that maligns or slanders her image. Rakul Preet Singh also told the High Court that media reports are being run in contravention with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry guidelines.