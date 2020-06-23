Sushant Singh Rajput was strong-willed & intelligent, he would have definitely left a suicide note: Shekhar Suman

There have been a lot of theories circulating online ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide on June 14 and now actor Shekhar Suman has weighed in by posting a series of tweets, saying that he is starting a forum called Justice for Sushant so that government can launch a CBI inquiry into his death.

Shekhar took to his official Twitter handle and wrote that he was not willing to believe that a strong-willed and intelligent man like Sushant would not leave a suicide note. He wrote, "Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias.i solicit your support."

He further said that he believes "that there were more things than what met the eye" in the late actor's death. His tweet read, "It's crystal clear if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide, the way he was strong-willed and intelligent, he would have definitely left a suicide note. My heart tells me, like many others, there is more than meets the eye."

In his later tweets, Shekhar also touched upon the Bihari sentiment as Sushant hailed from Patna, Bihar as well. He wrote, "Sushant was a Bihari that's why the Bihari sentiment is at the forefront. But I’m not taking away the fact that it concerns ppl from all the states of India and there shouldn't be another Sushant kind of tragedy with any young talent trying to make it on his own." Sushant's death has sparked a debate of nepotism in Bollywood with many fans also demanding everyone to unfollow star kids on social media platforms.