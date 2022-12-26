'Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered,' man who conducted actor's autopsy makes huge claim: 'I informed my seniors that...'

File Photo

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajut left everyone teary-eyed when he said goodbye to the world. The actor who was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2022, was just 34-year-old and the reason for his death is still a mystery

Reports stating that the actor committed suicide circulated everywhere, however, his fans and family say that the actor didn’t commit suicide but was murdered. Now, an employee of Cooper Hospital, Mumbai who was present at the time of SSR’s post-mortem made some shocking revelations and said that it was not a ‘suicide’, Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘murdered’.

While speaking to TV9 Marathi, Rupkumar Shah, an employee of Cooper Hospital, said, “There is a massive difference between murder and suicide. After seeing the dead body, one immediately knows whether it is murder or suicide. Sushant had marks on his neck, it looked like murder. The body was punched and bore injury marks. A person who commits suicide is not punched to such an extent as Sushant was”.

He also said that the truth will never come out and this is the reason why he decided to come to the media now. He further mentioned, “Sushant was a great actor. He has acted in many films and if such a person commits suicide, we will handle his dead body properly. How can a person beaten on his hands and feet hang himself?”

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh, in a recent TV news interview, alleged that the powerful political family of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is involved in the death of his son. He also said that SSR’s former partner Rhea Chakraborty was “bad news” for Rajput.

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government recently gave the go-ahead for the formation of an SIT team to probe the death of Disha Salian, who was the former manager of the actor and was found dead in her apartment on June 8, just a week before SSR’s suicide.

On the order of the SIT probe into Salian’s death, Sushant’s father KK Singh said, “Whatever the government will do will be right. I have full faith in this government. It's been 2.5 years and we deserve to know the truth.”

