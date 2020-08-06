Sushant Singh Rajput was most vulnerable during #MeToo movement, recalls his best friend Kushal Zaveri

It is nearly two months since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise (he died on June 14, 2020). The actor's best friend Kushal Zaveri has now taken to Instagram to talk about an incident which left Sushant most vulnerable - the #MeToo movement.

Kushal recollected that Sushant was the most vulnerable in October 2018, when there was #MeToo allegation against him. Zaveri said that Sushant could not sleep for four nights due to the allegation and kept waiting for Sanjana to clear it.

Remembering the incident, Kushal shared, "I stayed with Sushant from July 2018 to Feb 2019 ... the most vulnerable I have seen him was during the #MeToo movement in Oct 2018 ... the electronic media was targeting him without any solid proof ... We tried our best to contact sanjana sanghi but it seems she wss in USA and was not available for any comment (strange coincidence)."

He also added, "Sushant knew back of his mind who was targetting him but didn't have proof to call them out ... I remember how Sushant couldn't sleep for 4 nights waiting for sanjana to clear the allegations ... Finally she cleared his name on the 5th day and it seemed all like a hard earned victory as if the battle was over ..."

Here's his post:

After allegations on him, Sushant Singh Rajput had temporarily deactived his Twitter account after sharing proofs that all claims about him making Sanjana feel uncomfortable or sexually harassing her were false. Before going off Twitter for a brief period of time, Sushant had posted, "The last thing worth doing is to defend yourself of the fiction created by an agenda. People using this much required campaign for their personal agenda is too much to ignore. So here is the text conversation with Sanjana till the time I shot for the film. I let you decide."