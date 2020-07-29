Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to 'end relationship as Rhea Chakraborty harassed him': Ankita Lokhande tells Bihar Police

In a new development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was interrogated by the Bihar Police on Wednesday during which she revealed details of the conversation she had with the late actor.

Ankita said that during the release of her film 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' in 2019, Sushant had a long chat with her in which he opened up about his relationship with actress Rhea Chakraborty. Ankita said that Sushant had wished her for the release of her debut film and during their talks, he got very emotional. According to our sources, he told Ankita that he is "quite unhappy in the relationship and wants to end it as Rhea harassed him".

According to sources, Ankita Lokhande went to Patna twice after the death of Sushant. At the same time, Ankita met Shweta Singh Kirit. Ankita had shown these chats with Sushant to Shweta at the time.

Proof of the chats between Ankita and Sushant has now been shared by the actress with Bihar Police along with other things they talked about in regards to Rhea. For the uninformed, Ankita and Sushant dated for six long years between 2010 and 2016. They fell in love on the sets of their popular TV show Pavitra Rishta.

Sushant's case a turn on Tuesday as his father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea in Patna. Sushant's father has accused Rhea of abetment to suicide, exploiting the actor financially, and keeping him away from his family, besides other offences. Charges have also been registered against Rhea's family, including brother Showik, and Sushant's manager Shruti Modi.

On the other hand, earlier today, Ankita had also shared a cryptic post saying "truth wins". It was shared just a day after the FIR was lodged.