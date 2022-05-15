Sushant Singh Rajput used to sleep for only two hours, reveals his MS Dhoni The Untold Story co-star Kiara Advani

Sushant Singh Rajput-Kiara Advani/File photo

In June 2020, the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise shocked not just the Bollywood fraternity, but the entire nation. One of his most memorable performances on-screen has been the portrayal of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni in the film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016.

Kiara Advani, who played MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni in the Neeraj Pandey directorial, has now shared her thoughts about Sushant in an interview with popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps. The Shershaah actress revealed that the Chhichhore actor used to sleep for only two hours at night.

"He was a bit of an insomniac because when I was like so groggy by the end of it like I need to go to sleep, I don't know he told me this, he said apparently the human body needs only two hours of sleep even when you sleep eight hours or seven hours or whatever each person needs. From that, only two hours is the actual time when your brain is actually sleeping, the rest of the time you may be unconscious or asleep, but your mind is still active.", Kiara said in the interview.

She further added, "So he said, I just need two hours of sleep and I was like this is so strange and how does he do this, but he was pretty like energised the next day. He wasn't tired on set. That was just how he was built and made, it was very fascinating".



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara is busy promoting his upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. It is the spiritual sequel of Priyadarshan's iconic hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja. The Anees Bazmi directorial releases in cinemas on May 20.