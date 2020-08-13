Sushant Singh Rajput swansong 'Dil Bechara' gets first theatrical release in New Zealand

Radio Tarana, New Zealand's Hindi radio had organized this screening in Auckland’s HOYTS Cinema.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara received its first theatrical release in New Zealand. While the entire world is still battling coronavirus, New Zealand has made sure to keep the novel virus under control.

As for the Dil Bechara screening, those who arranged the release in theater in Auckland paid tribute to the deceased actor during the screening. The film's release and response thereafter is proof of the growing fame of the actor after his tragic death.

Radio Tarana, New Zealand's Hindi radio had organized this screening in Auckland’s HOYTS Cinema. The host urged everyone to pay tribute to SSR by standing up and maintaining silence for 60 seconds. A representative from Radio Tarana also paid tribute to Sushant before the screening and said, "Hello, Good Evening. I’m from Radio Tarana. This is what it is guys. I’m sure jab aap log apne ghar se nikale yeh movie dekhane ke liye, to yeh movie waise bhi aap logon ke liye special thi."

He had further added, "Now we in New Zealand are amongst the very few countries jahan pe hum yeh movie cinema screen pe dekh paa rahe hai. So it is our responsibility to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. Can I now with a lot of humbleness request each one of you to stand wherever you are in silence for 60 seconds," Odisha TV reported.

Dil Bechara is indeed a very special film for Sushant Singh Rajput fans especially as after its release the film received 10 on 10 ratings from IMDb. Its trailer continues to be the most-watched on YouTube in the world. For the uninformed, Dil Bechara released on Disney plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020, and received an overwhelming response. The film also marked the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and starred Sanjana Sanghi, Sahil Vaid, and Swastika Mukherjee in lead roles.