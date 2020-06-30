Sushant Singh Rajput suicide update: Viscera report comes negative for suspicious chemicals, poison

After Sushant Singh Rajput's final post mortem report found no foul play in his death and ruled it a suicide, his viscera report that was sent for analysis to JJ Hospital in Mumbai came negative for any kind of suspicious chemicals/poison of any kind.

A few days back, Abhishek Trimukhe, the Deputy Commissioner of Police released a statement in which he revealed that the investigation into Sushant's suicide is currently underway and that the police have so far questioned 27 people and have recorded their statement.

On Monday, BollywoodLife quoted an entertainment portal's report that Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty will also be recording his statement to Mumbai Police. The report also revealed that Sushant and Showik were reportedly partners of a newly found artificial intelligence firm - Vividrage Rhealityx. The firm was jointly launched by Rhea in 2019.

Additionally, Deputy Commissioner of Police's statement read, "Bandra police have recorded statements of 27 people so far in the #SushantSinghRajput's death case. We've got his detailed post-mortem report and doctors have clearly mentioned asphyxia due to hanging as cause of his death. We are investigating the reason behind his suicide from every angle."

Rhea and Sushant never made their relationship public, however, while recording her statement, Rhea had reportedly admitted the same. She was questioned by the police for about 10 hours and the paparazzi even clicked her pictures and videos while she made her way in and out of the police station. A couple of days back, casting director, Shanoo Sharma who primarily works for Yash Raj Films was called in to record her statement as well.